Friday Feb 09 2018
GEO NEWS

Cricket on ice: Afridi-led Royals clinch series 2-0

Friday Feb 09, 2018

Royals celebrate after taking a wicket. -File

Shahid Afridi-led Royals beat Virender Sehwag-led Diamonds in the second match of the two-day St Moritz Ice Cricket tournament in Switzerland on Friday. 

The Diamonds, batting first, gave a target of 205 for the loss of five wickets to the Royals. 

Afridi's Royals chased the target in 16.4 overs for the loss of two wickets, with Jacques Kallis scoring 90. Kallis was also given the Player of the Match award. 

The event, dubbed ‘St Moritz Ice Cricket 2018’, was hailed as the "best battle of cricket on top of the world", took place against the serene and breathtaking backdrop of the Swiss mountains in freezing cold temperatures on February 8 and 9.

Along with Afridi and Sehwag, the event also features glittering names such as Shoaib Akhtar, Abdul Razzaq, Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis, Zaheer Khan, Michael Hussey and others.

Squads

Shahid Afridi's Royals XI: Shahid Afridi (Pakistan), Shoaib Akhtar (Pakistan), Abdul Razzaq (Pakistan), Jacques Kallis (South Africa), Graeme Smith (South Africa), Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), Nathan McCullum (New Zealand), Grant Elliott (New Zealand), Monty Panesar (England), Owais Shah (England), Matt Prior (England), Aidan Andrews (Switzerland)

Virender Sehwag's Diamonds XI: Virender Sehwag (India), Zaheer Khan (India), Mohammad Kaif (India), Ajit Agarkar (India), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka), Michael Hussey (Australia), Andrew Symonds (Australia), Mithun Manhas (India), Ramesh Powar (India), Rohan Jain (Switzerland)


