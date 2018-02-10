Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 10 2018
GEO NEWS

Nawaz fails to appear before NAB to record statement in Al-Azizia, Flagship references

GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 10, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif talking to media after appearing before the accountability court on January 30 - APP 
 

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to record his statement on Saturday. Nawaz had been summoned by NAB Rawalpindi for supplementary references in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments Ltd cases. 

According to sources, the NAB Rawalpindi Office is preparing supplementary references in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investment Ltd cases against the Sharifs. The supplementary references are likely to be filed next week in the accountability court hearing the ongoing cases against the former premier.

The sources said that the NAB has received the transcript of an interview of Hussain Nawaz Sharif with Hamid Mir in Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’. The NAB reportedly approached the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to get the recording of the interview but PEMRA responded that it does not keep records of programmes beyond 90 days.

Corruption hearing against Nawaz, family adjourned after counsel's no-show

Former PM, daughter Maryam and son-in-law MNA Capt (retd) Safdar accused in three corruption references filed by NAB in light of Supreme Court's July 28 Panama Papers case judgment

According to the sources, the NAB has decided to keep the interview of Hussain Nawaz Sharif as a record in the supplementary references.

The NAB filed three corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. The references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

