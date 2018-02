HYDERABAD: At least eleven people were killed, including nine women and a child, in an accident on Tando Muhammad Khan road near Husri, officials informed Geo News on Monday.



Hosri DSP Dost Mohammad Mangrio told Geo News that a dumper truck crushed a Suzuki van carrying members of a private company that distributes ration among rural areas of Sindh.



The deceased and injured were shifted to Civil Hospital.