Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Feb 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

MQM-P's Farrogh Naseem warns Sattar against any unconstitutional measure

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Feb 12, 2018

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Barrister Farrogh Naseem said on Monday that there is no legal value of the general workers meeting summoned by Dr Farooq Sattar, because as per the party's constitution, the Rabita Committee is the sole decision-making body.

Naseem warned that as Sattar is not the party's leader anymore, the MQM-P reserves the right to take legal action against him if he undertakes any unconstitutional measure.

"Only a convener can call a worker's meeting. Rabita Committee has relieved Sattar from his duties as convener," Naseem said, adding that: "Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has submitted a resolution to the ECP [Election Commission of Pakistan] that he is now the new party chief and convener."

MQM-Pakistan Rabita Committee removes Farooq Sattar as party convener

'Sattar changed party's constitution without bringing it into the knowledge of Rabita Committee'

Sattar hits back at Bahadurabad faction, 'dissolves' MQM-P Rabita Committee

Sattar announces intraparty elections on February 17

Naseem said that Sattar should refrain from indulging in any madness and should let the party work under the law and constitution.

He added that the Rabita Committee took back powers from Dr Sattar as a last measure.

"Sattar should not ruin a party for a person. He should apologise to Rabita Committee so that he can be taken back in the party," he said. "Or he can make his own party and induct Saleem Shahzad. No one is going to accept MQM-Haqiqi leader or Shehzad."

Naseem added that MQM-Pakistan will contest the election on the symbol of kite, its original symbol.

Meanwhile, the Sindh election commissioner and returning officer for the Senate elections, Yousuf Khattak, has said that other than Ahmad Chinoy, all nominations from MQM-Pakistan have been accepted.

He added that all the party nominations have come under the signature of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, adding that the issues within MQM-P are its internal matter.

Later in the day, MQM-P’s newly-elected convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the leaders have subtracted the elements of money and resources from the party’s politics.

The party leader said that he does not think that in the current circumstances the party should get involved in any new conflict.

Maqbool said that the party will not be led by personalities but through democratic ways. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PPP bidding over MQM members, alleges lawmaker

PPP bidding over MQM members, alleges lawmaker

 Updated 2 hours ago
FBR spins into action over news of Pakistanis illegally owning UAE real estate

FBR spins into action over news of Pakistanis illegally owning UAE real estate

 Updated 2 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing: Three more police officials involved in case arrested

Naqeebullah killing: Three more police officials involved in case arrested

 Updated 3 hours ago
PPP’s Saeed Ghani calls Kamran Tessori ‘suicide bomber’

PPP’s Saeed Ghani calls Kamran Tessori ‘suicide bomber’

 Updated 4 hours ago
Hundreds of vehicles, tourists trapped due to heavy snowfall in northern areas

Hundreds of vehicles, tourists trapped due to heavy snowfall in northern areas

Updated 2 hours ago
Sindh government forms new JIT to probe Intezar murder case

Sindh government forms new JIT to probe Intezar murder case

Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Mohajirs have no other option except PSP: Mustafa Kamal

Mohajirs have no other option except PSP: Mustafa Kamal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Upper floor of Pakistan Stock Exchange catches fire

Upper floor of Pakistan Stock Exchange catches fire

 Updated 6 hours ago
ECP rejects Ishaq Dar's Senate nomination papers

ECP rejects Ishaq Dar's Senate nomination papers

Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM