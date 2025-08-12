Pakistani diplomats harassed, served eviction notices in New Delhi

An armed policeman stands guard outside Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, India. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani diplomats at the Pakistani High Commission in India are facing harassment, with at least four of them having served eviction notices concerning their private, rented residences in New Delhi, The News reported on Tuesday.

Sources say that the four diplomats were issued notices by their landlord before the contract period expired. According to sources, Pakistani diplomats are being constantly monitored, while their gas and internet services are being cut off from time to time.

The extension of Indian visas for 17 staff members, the sources added, including diplomats, is also pending with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

A request was made to India for the extension of visas for 17 Pakistani officials three to five months ago.

Furthermore, the water supply to the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi has also been cut off, while the delivery of Indian newspapers to the High Commission has also been stopped for a month and a half.

The Pakistani High Commission has informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs authorities.

The alleged harassment comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi following a brief armed conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year.

India, back in May, had launched crossborder strikes into Pakistan under the pretext of targeting terrorists — which it said were responsible for the Pahalgam attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

India's attacks prompted Pakistan to launch Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos after downing six Indian Air Force fighter jets, including three Rafales, in response to Indian unprovoked aggression.

The 87-hour-long conflict — which included cross-border strikes by both countries — left 40 civilians and 13 armed forces personnel martyred in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government also announced to hold the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan in in abeyance. Nevertheless, the Permanent Court of Arbitration on the Issues of general interpretation of the IWT has recently declared that India shall "let flow" the waters of the western rivers for Pakistan’s unrestricted use.