Naqeebullah killing: Three more police officials involved in case arrested

KARACHI: In the aftermath of Naqeebullah's extrajudicial murder, police on Monday arrested three police officials, bringing the tally of arrested individuals to nine.



Naqeebullah, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later termed a fake encounter.



The prime accused in the case, suspended police official Rao Anwar remains at large, with the ten-day deadline given by the Supreme Court having lapsed late last week.

Police, in their manhunt for the fugitive cop, have raided multiple locations across the length and breadth of Pakistan, including areas in Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The arrested police officials, constables Ali, Shafiq Ahmad and Ghulam Nazil, have been sent on a seven-day physical remand, confirmed investigation officer Abid Qaimkhani.

IG Sindh A.D Khawaja also summoned a meeting of the investigative team, during which he was briefed regarding the measures taken by the police team.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court sent six policemen on a seven-day physical remand for their involvement in alleged kidnapping and torture of Naqeebullah Mehsud and his friends.

The investigating officer had remarked that the policemen were involved in kidnapping and torture of Naqeebullah and his friends. The policemen were identified as Sub-Inspector Mohammad Yasin, ASI Farhat Hussain, ASI Allahyar, head constables Khizer Hayat and Muhammad Iqbal, and Constable Arshad Ali.



Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah's family, an inquiry committee was formed, after which Anwar and the raiding police party officials went into hiding. An FIR was registered against Anwar and his associates, owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.

