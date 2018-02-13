Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Tuesday Feb 13 2018
By
REUTERS

New Zealand beat England by 12 runs in T20 tri-series

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Feb 13, 2018

Trent Boult picked up two in two balls during the closing stages/AFP

WELLINGTON: Trent Boult grabbed two wickets on successive balls to help New Zealand to a 12-run win over England in their Twenty20 tri-series match at Wellington Regional Stadium on Tuesday.

Left-arm seamer Boult bowled Chris Jordan and then Liam Plunkett on the final two deliveries of the 18th over to reduce the visitors to 168 for eight in their pursuit of 197 for victory.

Adil Rashid kept out the hat-trick delivery on the first ball of the final over but there was too much for the legspinner and Chris Wood to do and they finished on 184 for nine.

"It was a must-win for us in terms of the series," New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said in reference to their seven-wicket loss to Australia in their opening match.

"This is a very strong England side and we had to play some really good cricket."

Australia have already qualified for the final at Eden Park on Feb. 21 after winning all three of their matches so far.

Williamson anchored New Zealand´s 196 for five with 72 while he also shared in an 82-run second-wicket partnership with Martin Guptill, who scored 65 from 40 balls.

Mark Chapman, who has also played international cricket for Hong Kong, and debutant Tim Seifert then did what they had been brought into the side to do with quick-fire cameos in the middle order.

Chapman scored 20, while wicketkeeper Seifert hit two sixes in his six-ball innings of 14 to take the hosts to the equal highest Twenty20 international score on the ground.

"We were able to build partnerships throughout that gave us momentum and the two debutants were outstanding," Williamson added.

"They showed their power which allowed us to get an above-par total."

Kane Williamson found form with a half-century, New Zealand v England, Trans-Tasman tri-series, Wellington, February 13, 2018/AFP

Alex Hales got England´s run chase off to a fast start with 47 from 24 balls before Dawid Malan gave England hope for victory as he scored 59 from 40 deliveries.

Malan´s dismissal in the 17th over with the visitors needing 39 runs for victory, effectively ended their chances.

"It was maybe 10 to 15 runs too many .. and we didn´t bowl as well as we could have," England captain Jos Buttler said.

"We got a fantastic start with Alex and that partnership with Malan, we needed to just extend a bit longer then we didn´t get those cameos in the middle order."

New Zealand face in Australia the next game of the series in Auckland on Friday.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

PCB offers to host Champions Trophy 2021 after Indian tax issues

PCB offers to host Champions Trophy 2021 after Indian tax issues

 Updated 2 hours ago
Dangerous winds postpone Olympic events, send visitors packing

Dangerous winds postpone Olympic events, send visitors packing

 Updated 6 hours ago
Kohli eyes World Cup glory after conquering South Africa

Kohli eyes World Cup glory after conquering South Africa

 Updated 6 hours ago
Peshawar Zalmi launch new kit at glittering ceremony

Peshawar Zalmi launch new kit at glittering ceremony

Updated 7 hours ago
Real Madrid hoping to thrive on big occasion against Neymar's PSG

Real Madrid hoping to thrive on big occasion against Neymar's PSG

 Updated 9 hours ago
No dearth of women cricket talent in Pakistan: Coach Coles

No dearth of women cricket talent in Pakistan: Coach Coles

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Aussie Rules allows transgender player at state level

Aussie Rules allows transgender player at state level

 Updated 11 hours ago
Tottenham hold Juventus to a draw in Champions League

Tottenham hold Juventus to a draw in Champions League

 Updated 12 hours ago
Ben Stokes to join England in New Zealand after court appearance

Ben Stokes to join England in New Zealand after court appearance

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM