No dearth of women cricket talent in Pakistan: Coach Coles

Pakistan Women cricket coach Mark Coles

MULTAN: Pakistan Women cricket coach Mark Coles says there is no dearth of female sporting talent in the country and the best coaching can groom talent and improve the team’s ranking.

Talking to the media here, Coles said that he was very happy to be coaching Pakistan Women cricket team.

On the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, he said that he was striving hard with the cricketers and that he would be moving forward with new talent.

To a query, he observed that there was a need to pay more attention to fielding and batting.

Shahid Aslam, senior manager women cricket, informed that the Pakistan Cricket Board was bringing a five-year plan to promote women cricket.

He added that women cricket would be introduced at school and college level, and expressed hope that such measures would help boost women cricket in the country.