NAB requests Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar to be placed on Exit Control List

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday formally requested the Ministry of Interior to place former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar's names on the Exit Control List (ECL).



NAB dispatched two letters to the ministry, one asking for Nawaz Sharif to be placed on ECL citing him being an accused in the Azizia Mills reference, Flagship reference and Avenfield properties reference.

In the second letter, it requested to place Maryam Nawaz Sharif and her husband Captain (retired) Safdar to on the ECL as both are accused in the Avenfield properties reference.

During Tuesday's hearing, Nawaz, Maryam, and Safdar had requested an exemption of two week's from appearing in court starting February 19.

NAB files supplementary references

Meanwhile, NAB Rawalpindi filed two supplementary references against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz regarding Al-Azizia Steel Mills & Hill Metal Establishment and Flagship Investment cases.

Earlier, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice Javed Iqbal approved to file two supplementary references against former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz regarding Al-Azizia Steel Mills & Hill Metal Establishment and Flagship Investment cases. These references have been prepared in light of fresh evidence collected during the investigation.