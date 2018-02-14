Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Wednesday Feb 14 2018
By
REUTERS

Kohli eyes World Cup glory after conquering South Africa

By
REUTERS

Wednesday Feb 14, 2018

Virat Kohli is jubilant upon sealing the maiden bilateral ODI series win in South Africa, South Africa v India, 5th ODI, Port Elizabeth, February 13, 2018/BCCI

PORT ELIZABETH: India´s first ever one-day international series victory in South Africa has laid a strong platform for the country´s hopes of a successful 2019 World Cup campaign, captain Virat Kohli said.

"We are a team that always wants to think of ways we can improve and after this tour we will look be to even stronger with the 2019 World Cup in mind," he said after India took a 4-1 lead in the six-match series on Tuesday.

"It´s a wonderful feeling to have created some history. The guys really got stuck in, with the bat and the ball and in the field as well," he added after the Port Elizabeth triumph.

Success in the series has lifted India above South Africa in the International Cricket Council´s one-day rankings and they retained their number one status in tests as well despite losing 2-1 to the South Africans last month.

Sharma sets up ODI series win for India

India take a decisive 4-1 lead against South Africa

"For now, 4-1 feels amazing. Obviously the players put up some really good cricket to be in this position," Kohli added.

The last match of the ODI series is in Pretoria on Friday.

"We want to win 5-1 but there might be a scenario to give a few (other) guys a chance," Kohli said, with the series won using only 12 of India´s 17-man squad.

The 2019 World Cup is being hosted by England and Wales, where India won their first global title in 1983 before adding a second on home soil in 2011.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

PCB offers to host Champions Trophy 2021 after Indian tax issues

PCB offers to host Champions Trophy 2021 after Indian tax issues

 Updated 2 hours ago
Dangerous winds postpone Olympic events, send visitors packing

Dangerous winds postpone Olympic events, send visitors packing

 Updated 6 hours ago
Peshawar Zalmi launch new kit at glittering ceremony

Peshawar Zalmi launch new kit at glittering ceremony

Updated 7 hours ago
Real Madrid hoping to thrive on big occasion against Neymar's PSG

Real Madrid hoping to thrive on big occasion against Neymar's PSG

 Updated 9 hours ago
No dearth of women cricket talent in Pakistan: Coach Coles

No dearth of women cricket talent in Pakistan: Coach Coles

 Updated 11 hours ago
Aussie Rules allows transgender player at state level

Aussie Rules allows transgender player at state level

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Tottenham hold Juventus to a draw in Champions League

Tottenham hold Juventus to a draw in Champions League

 Updated 12 hours ago
Ben Stokes to join England in New Zealand after court appearance

Ben Stokes to join England in New Zealand after court appearance

 Updated 12 hours ago
West Indies to face World XI in Lord's charity T20

West Indies to face World XI in Lord's charity T20

 Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM