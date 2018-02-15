Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ashiana housing scheme: PM’s principal secretary summoned before NAB Lahore today

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

Fawad Hassan Fawad. Photo: File 

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned today the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad for his alleged role in illegally awarding the contract for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme.

NAB has directed Fawad to appear before its combined investigation team to record his statement related to the project initiated by the Punjab government.

Ashiana housing case: Shehbaz Sharif records statement with NAB

NAB Lahore had summoned the Punjab CM at 10am today with regard to an inquiry into the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme

According to NAB, the contract for the project was won by a construction company titled Chaudhry Latif and Sons. 

However, the anti-graft body stated, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his aides awarded it instead to Lahore Casa Developers – a proxy group of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, which is said to be owned by Railways Minister Saad Rafique.

Fawad, who was a senior bureaucrat in the Punjab government at the time, levelled charges of wrongdoings against Chaudhry Latif and Sons in order for the contract to be awarded to Casa Developers.

On January 22, Shehbaz recorded his statement at NAB in the inquiry related to the housing scheme. 

Comments

