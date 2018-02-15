Ashiana housing scheme: PM’s principal secretary summoned before NAB Lahore today

Fawad Hassan Fawad. Photo: File

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned today the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad for his alleged role in illegally awarding the contract for the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme.

NAB has directed Fawad to appear before its combined investigation team to record his statement related to the project initiated by the Punjab government.

According to NAB, the contract for the project was won by a construction company titled Chaudhry Latif and Sons.

However, the anti-graft body stated, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his aides awarded it instead to Lahore Casa Developers – a proxy group of Paragon City (Pvt) Limited, which is said to be owned by Railways Minister Saad Rafique.

Fawad, who was a senior bureaucrat in the Punjab government at the time, levelled charges of wrongdoings against Chaudhry Latif and Sons in order for the contract to be awarded to Casa Developers.

On January 22, Shehbaz recorded his statement at NAB in the inquiry related to the housing scheme.