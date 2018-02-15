Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 15 2018
Sohail Imran

Tickets for PSL Lahore matches go on sale

Sohail Imran

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

Fans show off their tickets for the PSL final in Lahore last year/File photo

LAHORE: The wait is finally over for fans in Pakistan: tickets for the two scheduled playoffs of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition in Lahore are now available online.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is all set to host the two playoffs on March 20 and 21, the tickets for which can now be bought online here.

Tickets are available for Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram, Fazal Mahmood, Imran Khan, A.H Kardar, Majid Khan, Inzamamul Haq, Nazar Mohammad, Quaid’s, Abdul Qadir, Rajas, Javed Miandad, Saeed Ahmed, Imtiaz Ahmed, Zaheer Abbas, Hanif Mohammad, Saeed Anwar and Sarfraz Nawaz Enclosures.

The ticket range is from Rs 6,000 (VIP) to Rs 1,000 (General).

Tickets would also be available at designated branches of TCS Express Centres across many cities around Lahore in the next few days, according to the PSL website.

Tickets for the final, to be played at Karachi's National Stadium on March 25, will go on sale from the first week of March.

The third edition of PSL commences from February 22 in Dubai, with the opening clash between defending champions Peshawar Zalmi and PSL debutants Multan Sultans.

