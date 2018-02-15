Rabada earns fine and another demerit point from ICC

Kagiso Rabada is known for venting his frustration. Photo: BCCI

CAPE TOWN: South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada has been fined after a demonstrative send off for one of his victims in Tuesday´s one-day international loss to India in Port Elizabeth, the International Cricket Council said.



The fast bowler was fined 15 percent of his match fee and received one demerit point for his behaviour, when he waved at departing batsman Shikhar Dhawan, pointing his way back to the change room and seeming to swear after the Indian opener was caught in the deep off Rabada´s bowling.

He was charged by the match officials for using language and gestures that could have provoked an aggressive reaction from the batsman.

Rabada now has five demerit points on his disciplinary record.

He was suspended last year when he reached four points and was barred from playing in the second test on the tour of England.

If he reaches the next threshold of eight points within the next two years, he will be suspended again but this time for two tests, or one test and two ODIs, or four ODIs and T20s, depending on which comes first.

The ICC said Rabada admitted the offence and accepted the sanction at the end of Tuesday´s match, which India won by 73 runs at St George´s Park.

India took an unassailable 4-1 lead in the six-match series after Tuesday´s victory.