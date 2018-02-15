Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 15 2018
By
Web Desk

DG ISPR initiates crackdown against fake armed forces accounts on social media

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 15, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor forwarded a list of over 250 social media accounts using the names of Pakistan’s Armed Forces to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for a crackdown.

The FIA has, in turn, notified the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) regarding the accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube portraying themselves to be operating on behalf of the armed forces using the names of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy.

These accounts being operated by unauthorised personnel and individuals who had assumed the role of speaking on behalf of the armed forces had been gaining attention on social media giving the misleading impression that statements posted from these accounts was the official statement of the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

The steps taken by the ISPR against the over 250 accounts including 45 Twitters accounts, 94 Facebook pages, 101 Youtube accounts and 15 Instagram accounts has quashed the criticism from certain quarters that had assumed statements on the said accounts to be the official statements of the armed forces. 

Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

CJ irked at why denial of remarks about Shahbaz not carried in The News

CJ irked at why denial of remarks about Shahbaz not carried in The News

 Updated 2 hours ago
'Karachi gang lured students by giving free drugs'

'Karachi gang lured students by giving free drugs'

 Updated 2 hours ago
22 people test positive for HIV in Sargodha village

22 people test positive for HIV in Sargodha village

Updated 4 hours ago
Truck crushes man, daughter to death in Karachi

Truck crushes man, daughter to death in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Tribals can now use CNIC for TDP compensation: ISPR

Tribals can now use CNIC for TDP compensation: ISPR

 Updated 4 hours ago
Science fair in Tharparkar brings out the best in students

Science fair in Tharparkar brings out the best in students

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM