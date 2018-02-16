13 detained after Kasur raid, contraband, illegal weapons seized

KASUR: At least 13 suspects were taken into custody following search operations conducted Thursday night in various locales of the city, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Marwat said.



The areas searched during the raid comprised Usman Wala, Sheikhum, Raja Jang, Pattoki, Chunian, Changa Manga, and Phool Nagar, Marwat noted.

Almost 135 houses were checked during the search operation, the official explained, adding that over 240 people were questioned.



However, contraband and illegal weapons were also recovered during the raid, Marwat stated.