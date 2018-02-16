Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 16 2018
By
Web Desk

13 detained after Kasur raid, contraband, illegal weapons seized

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 16, 2018

KASUR: At least 13 suspects were taken into custody following search operations conducted Thursday night in various locales of the city, District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Marwat said.

The areas searched during the raid comprised Usman Wala, Sheikhum, Raja Jang, Pattoki, Chunian, Changa Manga, and Phool Nagar, Marwat noted.

Almost 135 houses were checked during the search operation, the official explained, adding that over 240 people were questioned.

However, contraband and illegal weapons were also recovered during the raid, Marwat stated.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Karachi gang used private taxi service to deliver drugs

Karachi gang used private taxi service to deliver drugs

 Updated 20 minutes ago
Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

Sukkur police arrest pregnant woman along with three-year-old child

 Updated 47 minutes ago
PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

PML-N to take legal action against Gulalai after allegations

 Updated an hour ago
Imran approves committee to review party constitution

Imran approves committee to review party constitution

 Updated 2 hours ago
Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

Sattar offers olive branch to Bahadurabad group over Senate nominations

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

Sindh driving license department hit by cyberattack

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM