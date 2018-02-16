37th CAS Open Golf Championship enters third day

Matloob Ahmed took the lead in second round of professionals

KARACHI: Matloob Ahmed took the lead in second round of professionals with a gross score of 140 (04 under-par) in on the third day of the 37th CAS Open Golf Championship 2018.

Muhammad Shabbir and Shahid Javed Khan were left behind with gross score of 141 (03 under-par) while Muhammad Alam, Waheed Baloch and Talat Ejaz remained third with gross score of 143 (01 under-par).

Zulfiqar Ali surprised everybody with the score of five under par with overall score of 144 and secured fourth position.

In the Amateur Category, Ghazanfar Mehmood proved his mettle to remain the best performer in the second day by carding in gross score of 146 (2 over par). Second position remained tied in Gross Category between Robin Bagh & M Shraif with the score of 150 (6 over par).

Under the Net Category, Robin Bagh stands First with score of 142 (2 under par) followed by Khalid Mehmood with the net score of 143 (1 under par).