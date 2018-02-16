Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Friday Feb 16 2018
By
Web Desk

37th CAS Open Golf Championship enters third day

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 16, 2018

Matloob Ahmed took the lead in second round of professionals 

KARACHI: Matloob Ahmed took the lead in second round of professionals with a gross score of 140 (04 under-par) in on the third day of the 37th CAS Open Golf Championship 2018.

Muhammad Shabbir and Shahid Javed Khan were left behind with gross score of 141 (03 under-par) while Muhammad Alam, Waheed Baloch and Talat Ejaz remained third with gross score of 143 (01 under-par).

Zulfiqar Ali surprised everybody with the score of five under par with overall score of 144 and secured fourth position.

In the Amateur Category, Ghazanfar Mehmood proved his mettle to remain the best performer in the second day by carding in gross score of 146 (2 over par). Second position remained tied in Gross Category between Robin Bagh & M Shraif with the score of 150 (6 over par).

Under the Net Category, Robin Bagh stands First with score of 142 (2 under par) followed by Khalid Mehmood with the net score of 143 (1 under par). 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Zalmi working hard to retain title in PSL 2018, says Hafeez

Zalmi working hard to retain title in PSL 2018, says Hafeez

 Updated 3 hours ago
PSL will continue to produce talent for Pakistan cricket, says Sarfraz Ahmed

PSL will continue to produce talent for Pakistan cricket, says Sarfraz Ahmed

 Updated 3 hours ago
Gladiators reach Dubai as Qalandars, Zalmi kick-off training for PSL action

Gladiators reach Dubai as Qalandars, Zalmi kick-off training for PSL action

 Updated 3 hours ago
Skipper McCullum hopeful for change in fortune for Qalandars in 2018 season

Skipper McCullum hopeful for change in fortune for Qalandars in 2018 season

 Updated 4 hours ago
It's not finished yet says 'world best' Kohli

It's not finished yet says 'world best' Kohli

 Updated 6 hours ago
Saqlain Mushtaq joins Zalmi as spin bowling consultant

Saqlain Mushtaq joins Zalmi as spin bowling consultant

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Cannot wait to lift PSL trophy in Karachi: Sammy

Cannot wait to lift PSL trophy in Karachi: Sammy

Updated 10 hours ago
Kohli ton leads India to eight-wicket rout of South Africa

Kohli ton leads India to eight-wicket rout of South Africa

 Updated 15 hours ago
Top of the world: Federer, 36, becomes oldest number one

Top of the world: Federer, 36, becomes oldest number one

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM