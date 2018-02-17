Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 17 2018
Shakeel Farman Ali

Peshawar BRT project to cost another Rs2.5bn due to design change: sources

Shakeel Farman Ali

Saturday Feb 17, 2018

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project will now be completed with an additional cost of Rs2.5 billion after nearly a dozen changes in its design, sources told Geo News Saturday.

Sources within Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) said some major changes have been made in the design of the mega project, which have resulted in increasing the cost.

Nine major changes have been made in three sections of the project, which include construction of an underground station at Aman Chowk and a new flyover for the BRT alongside Arbab Sikandar Khan Khalil flyover, according to sources.

Similarly, a decision has been made to construct a route to airport near CSD on section 2 of the project.

The bus stop opposite FG School has been transferred to Aman Chowk, while the BRT would also pass through a flyover near Tatara Park and Tehkal in order to not obstruct traffic flow in these areas, sources said.

'Project to be completed with Rs49bn cost'

However, the director general of PDA maintained that the project will be completed with a cost of Rs49 billion.

Speaking to Geo News, Israrul Haq said the changes made in the project were aimed at further improving it and they will not affect its cost.

Haq further stated that they want to complete the project early, yet also not want it to have any flaws.

