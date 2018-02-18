Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 18 2018
GEO NEWS

Four killed, three injured in road accident near Jampur

GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

A van was crushed after it collided with a speeding trailer near the Jampur bypass on Sunday, 18 February 2018. Photo: Geo News
 

JAMPUR: Four persons were killed and three others injured when a van collided with a truck near the Jampur bypass on Sunday, rescue sources said.

The injured were rushed to the Tehsil Hospital Jampur, Geo News reported. 

Passersby stand near the truck that crushed a van early Sunday, February 18, 2018, killing at least four and injuring three others. Photo: Geo News
 

At least eleven people were killed, including nine women and a child, in an accident on Tando Muhammad Khan road near Husri on Monday.

A dumper truck had crushed a Suzuki van carrying members of a private company that distributes ration among rural areas of Sindh.

