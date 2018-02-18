Four killed, three injured in road accident near Jampur

Sunday Feb 18, 2018
JAMPUR: Four persons were killed and three others injured when a van collided with a truck near the Jampur bypass on Sunday, rescue sources said.
The injured were rushed to the Tehsil Hospital Jampur, Geo News reported.
At least eleven people were killed, including nine women and a child, in an accident on Tando Muhammad Khan road near Husri on Monday.
A dumper truck had crushed a Suzuki van carrying members of a private company that distributes ration among rural areas of Sindh.
Comments