Donald Trump Jr. promotes luxury apartments in India

Donald Trump Junor. Photo: Reuters

US President Donald Trump’s eldest son reached India on Tuesday to help sell luxury apartments.

Affluent Indian buyers, who have purchased units in the Trump-branded developments, will be wined and dined by Donald Trump Jr, according to Time.

An apartment in the Trump Towers complex in Gurgaon runs between $775,000 and $1.5 million.

Trump Jr. is scheduled to share the stage with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week when he will make a speech about Indo-Pacific relations at a New Delhi business summit.

The Trump Organization has five projects in India, making it the brand’s largest market outside the United States.

President Trump pledged to avoid new foreign business deals during his term in office to avoid potential ethical conflicts.