Maryam Nawaz has ‘the best Chanay ever’ in Lahore’s Malipura

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday visited the city’s Malipura area, part of the NA-120 constituency, heard the residents’ problems and said she had the “best chanay ever” there.



“This is the best chanay pathooray I’ve ever tried,” she said, and handed Rs1000 to the stall owner.

Maryam also overviewed the sewerage situation and provision of clean water system in the constituency.

The daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has visited the constituency multiple times after PML-N candidate and her mother Kulsoom Nawaz won the by-election.