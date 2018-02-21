Nawaz to chair key PML-N meeting on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: A key meeting of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been summoned at Punjab House Islamabad on Thursday, party officials confirmed, which would be presided over by former premier Nawaz Sharif.



Sources said the meeting would ponder over the party's strategy after Wednesday's verdict by the Supreme Court in the Elections Act case, ruling that a person disqualified under Article 62 and 63 cannot serve as the head of a political party.

The meeting would also have federal ministers, senior party members and the legal team, sources said.

They added that the meeting is likely to finalise a strategy pertaining to review of the apex court's verdict.

Speaking to Geo News, State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed that Nawaz would preside over the meeting, where he would hold consultation with party members.