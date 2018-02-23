Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ishaq Dar corruption case: NAB to file supplementary references on Monday

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 23, 2018

Former finance minister Senator Ishaq Dar has been a no-show in the proceedings of the assets reference against him after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment. He has since been declared a proclaimed offender. Photo: Geo News file
 

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor in the corruption reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar informed the court on Friday that the bureau will be filing supplementary references against the accused on Monday. 

The prosecutor informed the bench that approvals to file supplementary references against Dar had been given.

Earlier, the prosecution witness Inaamul Haq recorded his statement before the court while property documents for Dar's wife and son Ali Dar were also furnished before the court. 

NAB has sought additional time to record the statement of the investigation officer (IO). 

Two prosecution witnesses were expected to record their statements in the accountability court hearing the corruption reference.

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

In the last hearing, on February 14, NAB had informed the accountability court that it planned to file a supplementary reference in the case.

The prosecution had also pleaded the court to issue warrants for the production of its last witness, Inamul Haq, as he had once again failed to appear in court to record his statement.

The court had not issued the warrants but gave the last warning to Haq to appear in court and adjourned the hearing.

Appellate tribunal allows Dar to contest Senate elections

An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court on February 17 had ruled in Dar's favour after his nomination papers were rejected by a returning officer. 

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had submitted court documents before the returning officer stating that Dar was a court absconder in a corruption reference underway in the Islamabad accountability court.

Dar had filed nomination papers for a technocrat seat in the Senate from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for the elections, scheduled for March 3. 

Wajid Zia records statement

During the case's hearing on February 12, FIA Additional Director Wajid Zia, who headed the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT), had appeared before the court. Zia had presented the volume one and nine of the JIT report and also recorded his statement.

Zia had also informed the court of the work of the JIT related to the former finance minister, stating that Dar's assets were shown to be Rs9.1 million according to his wealth statement in 1991 and Rs831.6 million in the 2008-09 statement. He had added Dar failed to prove the enormous growth in his assets before the JIT.

Dar has been a no-show in the proceedings after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment. He has since been declared a proclaimed offender. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI-G promises presidential system, judo training for women

PTI-G promises presidential system, judo training for women

 Updated 45 minutes ago
I can foresee they will also bar me from contesting elections: Nawaz

I can foresee they will also bar me from contesting elections: Nawaz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz’s outcry about Senate elections unfathomable: Zardari

Nawaz’s outcry about Senate elections unfathomable: Zardari

Updated 3 hours ago
NADRA chairman conducts sting operation, faces difficulties first-hand

NADRA chairman conducts sting operation, faces difficulties first-hand

 Updated 3 hours ago
Apex court disqualifies KP tourism adviser on fraud charges

Apex court disqualifies KP tourism adviser on fraud charges

 Updated 6 hours ago
Police start ad campaign to arrest accused in Naqeebullah killing case

Police start ad campaign to arrest accused in Naqeebullah killing case

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
No decision yet on including Pakistan in FATF grey-list

No decision yet on including Pakistan in FATF grey-list

Updated 6 hours ago
Defence attaches briefed on India atrocities along LoC

Defence attaches briefed on India atrocities along LoC

 Updated 8 hours ago
Indian forces martyr civilian in unprovoked cross-border firing: ISPR

Indian forces martyr civilian in unprovoked cross-border firing: ISPR

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM