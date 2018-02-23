NADRA chairman conducts sting operation, faces difficulties first-hand

KARACHI: Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Usman Mobeen visited various branches in the city on Friday conducting a sting operation and faced difficulties first-hand as a ‘citizen’.



According to the spokesman, NADRA chairman visited different centres; at the SITE branch, he joined the queue as a normal citizen to submit an application. The staff at the NADRA centre returned the chairman’s application as well.

NADRA Chairman Usman Mobin observed that two counters at the office were unmanned. He personally observed that the staff refused to issue a Computerised National Identity Card to a resident from Larkana.

According to the NADRA spokesman, the staff at the mega centre was unnecessarily causing difficulties for applicants.

Following his observations, the chairman NADRA suspended two officials at the SITE mega centre, the spokesman added.

Usman Mobin said that the staff not accepting or rejecting applications of applicants will be suspended.

He further added that any Pakistani national can have his CNIC issued from any NADRA centre in the country.

The Chairman Nadra, during his visit, listened to the complaints of the public and assured them that it will be solved.