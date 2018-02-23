Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 23 2018
By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

NADRA chairman conducts sting operation, faces difficulties first-hand

By
TAHTariq Abul Hasan

Friday Feb 23, 2018

KARACHI: Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Usman Mobeen visited various branches in the city on Friday conducting a sting operation and faced difficulties first-hand as a ‘citizen’.

According to the spokesman, NADRA chairman visited different centres; at the SITE branch, he joined the queue as a normal citizen to submit an application. The staff at the NADRA centre returned the chairman’s application as well.

NADRA Chairman Usman Mobin observed that two counters at the office were unmanned. He personally observed that the staff refused to issue a Computerised National Identity Card to a resident from Larkana.

According to the NADRA spokesman, the staff at the mega centre was unnecessarily causing difficulties for applicants.

Following his observations, the chairman NADRA suspended two officials at the SITE mega centre, the spokesman added.

Usman Mobin said that the staff not accepting or rejecting applications of applicants will be suspended.

He further added that any Pakistani national can have his CNIC issued from any NADRA centre in the country.

The Chairman Nadra, during his visit, listened to the complaints of the public and assured them that it will be solved.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Election Act 2017: IHC issues notice to ECP over changes in nomination form

Election Act 2017: IHC issues notice to ECP over changes in nomination form

 Updated 8 hours ago
No significant effect on Pakistan’s economy if placed on FATF grey-list: Miftah

No significant effect on Pakistan’s economy if placed on FATF grey-list: Miftah

Updated 8 hours ago
PTI-G promises presidential system, judo training for women

PTI-G promises presidential system, judo training for women

 Updated 9 hours ago
I can foresee they will also bar me from contesting elections: Nawaz

I can foresee they will also bar me from contesting elections: Nawaz

 Updated 11 hours ago
Nawaz’s outcry about Senate elections unfathomable: Zardari

Nawaz’s outcry about Senate elections unfathomable: Zardari

Updated 11 hours ago
Apex court disqualifies KP tourism adviser on fraud charges

Apex court disqualifies KP tourism adviser on fraud charges

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Police start ad campaign to arrest accused in Naqeebullah killing case

Police start ad campaign to arrest accused in Naqeebullah killing case

 Updated 15 hours ago
Pakistan not included in FATF grey-list

Pakistan not included in FATF grey-list

 Updated 7 hours ago
Defence attaches briefed on India atrocities along LoC

Defence attaches briefed on India atrocities along LoC

 Updated 16 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM