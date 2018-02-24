Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 24 2018
REUTERS

NBA launches anonymous harassment hotline

REUTERS

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

A general view of an official Spalding basketball on the floor before the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Air Canada Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 13, 2016. USA TODAY Sports/Bob Donnan/Files

NBA commissioner Adam Silver sent a memo to all 30 teams regarding the launch of an anonymous hotline available to all team and league employees to report possible workplace misconduct and harassment claims.

The hotline will be up and running next week, the memo says, and is the first step in Silver’s stated mission to "promote a safe and inclusive workplace environment."

In the memo titled "Respect in the Workplace," Silver also asked all teams to accept and adopt new policies regarding workplace conduct by March 6.

"Next week, the NBA will launch a confidential hotline available to all league and team employees to report any concerns arising in the workplace, including but not limited to sexual harassment, illegality, or other misconduct," the memo read.

"Specific information relating to the hotline and a form of [an] announcement that we will ask teams to send to all employees will be provided to you shortly.

"The action comes in the wake of a Sports Illustrated report outlining the systemic breakdown in harassment and conduct policy within the front office of the Dallas Mavericks."

Owner Mark Cuban, who vowed to change the atmosphere in Dallas, said he was not fully aware of the predatory environment described in the report.

The SI story centred on former president and CEO Terdema Ussery and team writer Earl K. Sneed.

