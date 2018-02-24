Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Web Desk

Cases against Naqeebullah, friends were fake: police report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

KARACHI: The cases registered against Naqeebullah and his friends were fake, said a Sindh Police report submitted to the anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday. 

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later termed a fake encounter.

A timeline of Naqeebullah Mehsud’s murder case

A public outcry broke over the 27-year-old aspiring model

The report, submitted before an ATC judge, also recommended that the FIR registered against the slain Waziristan youth be dismissed under B-class. The court then forwarded to police report to the concerned ATC-II court.

The report stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a fake encounter and there was no evidence of any weapons being recovered from his person. It further added that as the encounter was established to be staged, the claim of weapon recovery was also concocted. 

DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Amir Farooqui informed the court that an FIR stands registered against those involved in the fake encounter. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

New JIT formed to start afresh probe in Parveen Rehman murder

New JIT formed to start afresh probe in Parveen Rehman murder

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

 Updated an hour ago
Mashal Khan’s father files appeals against ATC verdict

Mashal Khan’s father files appeals against ATC verdict

 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran Khan chastises bureaucracy for allegedly serving only Sharif's agenda

Imran Khan chastises bureaucracy for allegedly serving only Sharif's agenda

 Updated 3 hours ago
Son of Chinese shipping giant’s local partner goes missing from Karachi

Son of Chinese shipping giant’s local partner goes missing from Karachi

Updated 3 hours ago
Bilawal says issue-based politics need of hour, not Panama or Iqama

Bilawal says issue-based politics need of hour, not Panama or Iqama

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Riz Ahmed hopes to collaborate with artists in Pakistan

Riz Ahmed hopes to collaborate with artists in Pakistan

Updated 3 hours ago
SJC issues notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

SJC issues notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

 Updated 4 hours ago
Surgical strikes being conducted on country’s political stability: Ahsan Iqbal

Surgical strikes being conducted on country’s political stability: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM