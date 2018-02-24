Cases against Naqeebullah, friends were fake: police report

KARACHI: The cases registered against Naqeebullah and his friends were fake, said a Sindh Police report submitted to the anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed on the orders of Malir SSP Rao Anwar, in what was later termed a fake encounter.



The report, submitted before an ATC judge, also recommended that the FIR registered against the slain Waziristan youth be dismissed under B-class. The court then forwarded to police report to the concerned ATC-II court.

The report stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a fake encounter and there was no evidence of any weapons being recovered from his person. It further added that as the encounter was established to be staged, the claim of weapon recovery was also concocted.

DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Amir Farooqui informed the court that an FIR stands registered against those involved in the fake encounter.

