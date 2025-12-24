PTI rejects PM Shehbaz's offer for negotiations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and PTI founder Imran Khan. —Facebook/ PrimeMinisterOfficePakistan/Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has rejected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer for negotiations, calling the government’s approach a reflection of "political panic and intellectual collapse."

In a statement, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram said the government was using the offer of talks as a "double game" and an attempt to mislead the public rather than sincerely resolve the country’s political crisis.



The statement came a day after the prime minister reiterated his offer for talks with the opposition but emphasised that dialogue between the two sides could only proceed on "legitimate matters."

Addressing a federal cabinet meeting, PM Shehbaz said that PTI founder Imran Khan and his associates were also discussing holding talks. The prime minister said that he had previously invited PTI leaders for dialogue and had also extended the invitation on the National Assembly floor.

"Discussions could only be held on legitimate demands. Blackmailing will not work under the guise of negotiations, said the prime minister.

In today's statement, Akram maintained that the government should refrain from imposing preconditions for talks, stressing that genuine dialogue cannot take place under coercive terms.

He further said that demanding an apology from the former ruling party reflected the rulers’ confusion, fear and lack of political direction.

Calling the offer contradictory and insincere, Akram said PTI viewed the proposal as a continuation of the government’s double standards rather than a sincere attempt at political reconciliation.

"PTI would not, under any circumstances, engage in negotiations with the current government," he noted.

The information secretary added that if the government was serious about resolving the country’s ongoing political and constitutional crises through dialogue, it should instead approach Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ain Pakistan.

In this regard, he suggested that the authorities could initiate contact with leaders such as Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas.

At a national conference of the opposition alliance held on Saturday, its head, Achakzai, declared that the Constitution had been reduced to tatters. Achakzai urged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to step forward and initiate dialogue to steer the country out of crisis.

However, PTI founder Imran Khan dismissed Mahmood Khan Achakzai's call for dialogue. "My message for Sohail Afridi is to prepare for a street movement. The entire nation must rise for their rights!!," a post on Imran's X handle read.

When approached, Akram said that since the policy direction for a protest movement has come directly from party leader Imran, it will prevail, The News reported.

Akram explained that Achakzai may proceed with his own political initiatives, including dialogue, but PTI leaders are bound to follow Imran Khan’s latest directive.

According to Akram, Imran has instructed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to prepare for a protest movement for the rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution.

Alliance still seeks talks

A meeting of the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) was held under the chairmanship of Mahmood Khan Achakzai. The meeting was attended by Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, BNP-M leader Sajid Tareen, PTI leader Asad Qaiser, and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar. Opposition alliance spokesperson Akhunzada Hussain Yousafzai was also present.

The opposition alliance’s spokesperson said a new national charter was vital to steer the country out of the prevailing political and economic crisis, deteriorating law and order, and governance failures. The spokesperson said there was an urgent need for a new charter to end public despair.

He said the alliance was ready to hold talks on transparent elections and the appointment of a consensus Election Commissioner. It added that it was also prepared for negotiations on strengthening parliament, ensuring the rule of law, and safeguarding human rights.

The spokesperson said the alliance was willing to engage in dialogue to reinforce constitutional and democratic values. He said Mahmood Achakzai had presented the alliance’s position on the floor of the House in response to the Speaker’s invitation for talks.

The opposition alliance said political parties were ready to reach consensus on the restoration of the Constitution and the establishment of parliamentary and civilian supremacy. It added that Mahmood Achakzai was taking responsibility for securing the PTI founder’s signatures on the proposed new charter.