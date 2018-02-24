Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
Nadia Saboohi

Mashal Khan’s father files appeals against ATC verdict

By
Nadia Saboohi

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

Mashal's father Iqbal Khan. Photo: File 

PESHAWAR: The father of Mashal Khan, who was lynched on the false pretext of blasphemy last year, has filed appeals in Peshawar High Court against the decision of anti-terrorism court, demanding further punishment for the accused.

According to the deceased’s father Iqbal Khan, the five accused who have been sentenced to life imprisonment should be put on death row. He has also appealed to the Peshawar High Court that punishment be increased of the accused who have been given four-year jail sentence.

Moreover, Iqbal has requested the high court to starts cases against prime suspect Imran Ali under other sections on the charges in which he has been acquitted.

Prior to this, Mashal’s family had filed an appeal against the acquittal of 26 accused.

Mashal’s family challenges acquittal of 26 accused by ATC

Aimal Khan will file a petition in Peshawar High Court, stating acquitted suspects can be seen in lynching video

In an appeal filed with the Peshawar High Court, Mashal’s brother Aimal Khan expressed reservations over the anti-terrorism court’s verdict, stating those who have been acquitted can be seen in the video of the incident when Mashal was being tortured to death.

The anti-terrorism court hearing the murder case of Mashal announced its verdict on February 7, awarding death sentence to one accused and handing life sentences to five others.

Twenty-five accused in the case were awarded sentences of four years each, while 26 suspects were acquitted by the court for lack of evidence.

Mashal was brutally beaten and shot dead at the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan over allegations of blasphemy in April 2017, after which a 13-member joint investigation team (JIT) was formed to probe the case.

One awarded death, five life imprisonment in Mashal Khan murder case

KP government will file appeals against acquittal of 26 suspects in the case, according to a senior government official

The JIT revealed in its report in June 2017 that members of the Pakhtoon Students Federation, the student wing of the Awami National Party, incited the mob to kill Mashal on the pretext of blasphemy.

The report stated the murder was premeditated as the group was threatened by Mashal's activities because he would raise his voice against irregularities at his university.

The 26 accused released by the anti-terrorism court received a 'hero's welcome' in their native town of Swabi and Mardan.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

New JIT formed to start afresh probe in Parveen Rehman murder

New JIT formed to start afresh probe in Parveen Rehman murder

 Updated 56 minutes ago
Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

 Updated an hour ago
Cases against Naqeebullah, friends were fake: police report

Cases against Naqeebullah, friends were fake: police report

 Updated an hour ago
Imran Khan chastises bureaucracy for allegedly serving only Sharif's agenda

Imran Khan chastises bureaucracy for allegedly serving only Sharif's agenda

 Updated 3 hours ago
Son of Chinese shipping giant’s local partner goes missing from Karachi

Son of Chinese shipping giant’s local partner goes missing from Karachi

Updated 3 hours ago
Bilawal says issue-based politics need of hour, not Panama or Iqama

Bilawal says issue-based politics need of hour, not Panama or Iqama

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Riz Ahmed hopes to collaborate with artists in Pakistan

Riz Ahmed hopes to collaborate with artists in Pakistan

Updated 3 hours ago
SJC issues notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

SJC issues notice to Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

 Updated 4 hours ago
Surgical strikes being carried out on country’s political stability: Ahsan Iqbal

Surgical strikes being carried out on country’s political stability: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM