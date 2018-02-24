Fire breaks out at new Sindh Secretariat building

KARACHI: Multiple fire tenders were deployed on Saturday evening after a fire broke out at the new Sindh Secretariat building where offices of the chief minister, the information minister, revenue and industries ministers are located.



The fire engulfed the fourth and third floors of the building with the second floor also being affected. The second floor houses the offices of the Secretary-General Administration and his department that looks after security, fuel and other general expenses.

The third floor houses the offices of the Secretary Works and Services and his department while on the fourth floor the offices of the secretary and the food department are located.

Items stored in the open on the ground floor were also damaged after flaming debris from the third floor fell to the ground.

Three fire tenders were used to extinguish the fire.





