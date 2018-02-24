KP CM, speaker entered into deal with father's 'murderer': son of slain PTI MPA

PESHAWAR: The son of slain Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Sardar Soran Singh has accused CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Pervez Khattak and provincial assembly speaker of entering into a deal with his father's alleged murderer for a vote in the forthcoming Senate elections.



Soran Singh, then adviser to CM Pervez Khattak, was assassinated in his native village in the Buner valley on April 22, 2016. Singh was elected to the provincial assembly on a minority seat.

His son, Ajay Suran Singh, said that Baldev Kumar is the 'murderer' of his father, who is standing a trial in the court.

Kumar has been accused in Soran Singh murder case and facing a trial by an anti-terrorism court in Peshawar.

It is pertinent to note that Kumar was second in the list of PTI's candidates on a reserved seat for minorities, Singh being the first. He had filed a separate petition with Peshawar High Court, seeking permission to attend KP Assembly proceedings.

On February 8, the PHC had directed the KP Assembly speaker "to issue order of production of the petitioner to administer oath as member of the provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on minority seat in terms of Article 65 of the Constitution."

The speaker on Friday issued production orders for MPA-elect Baldev Kumar for attending the ongoing session of the assembly on February 26.

The son of slain PTI MPA questioned the provincial government why it did not approach the Supreme Court against Kumar.

Ajay accused the KP chief minister and provincial assembly speaker of striking a deal with his father's 'murderer' by issuing production orders for Kumar, for the sake of a single vote in the forthcoming Senate elections.

The son of the slain lawmaker noted that his father had also been a PTI worker, questioning that how would Kumar spare his family, if he is brought to the assembly.

Moreover, he called for stopping the accused of his father’s murder from coming to the assembly.