Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Monday Feb 26 2018
By
REUTERS

Airbus, Delta, telecom companies form alliance for in-flight internet

By
REUTERS

Monday Feb 26, 2018

European aeroplane-manufacturer Airbus SE and US-based Delta Air Lines Inc have formed an alliance with US wireless carrier Sprint Corp, satellite startup OneWeb backed by Japan’s SoftBank, and India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd to develop in-flight 5G services, the companies said.

The alliance, referred to as “Seamless Air Alliance,” aims to let mobile operators provide services to airline customers through satellite technology, the companies said in a statement.

Financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.

Sprint will be launching its 5G network next year, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer Dow Draper said on Monday.

Delta said Gogo, its existing partner and in-flight connectivity provider, will also join the alliance.

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech:

Nokia phones look to the future, and to the past

Nokia phones look to the future, and to the past

 Updated 7 hours ago
Samsung S9 launched with augmented reality features

Samsung S9 launched with augmented reality features

Updated 9 hours ago
Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears

Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears

 Updated 2 days ago
Virtual reality coronation takes dementia patients down memory lane

Virtual reality coronation takes dementia patients down memory lane

 Updated 3 days ago
South Korean chat app becomes new outlet for #MeToo movement

South Korean chat app becomes new outlet for #MeToo movement

 Updated 3 days ago
Twitter sets crackdown on automated ‘bot’ accounts

Twitter sets crackdown on automated ‘bot’ accounts

 Updated 4 days ago
Advertisement
Global cybercrime costs $600 bn annually: study

Global cybercrime costs $600 bn annually: study

 Updated 5 days ago
Play ‘fake news tycoon’ to combat misinformation

Play ‘fake news tycoon’ to combat misinformation

 Updated 6 days ago
Is VAR ready for Premier League rollout?

Is VAR ready for Premier League rollout?

 Updated 7 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM