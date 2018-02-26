Can't connect right now! retry
India should talk to Pakistan to reduce LoC tension: Dineshwar Sharma

Monday Feb 26, 2018

An interlocutor appointed by India, Dineshwar Sharma. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: An interlocutor appointed by India, Dineshwar Sharma, has said that India should hold talks with Pakistan to end tensions along the Line of Control.

“The current hostility at the border is a serious problem. I am not going to speak to Pakistan,” Sharma said in an interview in Srinagar. “It is the government of the day that has to do the talking.”

Sharma said he has been visiting Kashmir to hold “peace talks” with the stakeholders. “I am talking to Kashmiris [but] the government [of India] will have to talk to Pakistan,” he demanded.

In the past week, a number of civilians were killing along the LoC in unprovoked firing by Indian forces.

Indian forces target school van along LoC, kill driver: ISPR

Such attacks are a violation of the Geneva Convention and a clear violation of the 2003 ceasefire agreement, says ISPR

On February 15, the Indian forces deployed along the LoC targeted a school van claiming the life of its driver in Battal sector, Inter-Services Public Relations said.

The student of a local degree college, who was present in the vehicle which was fired upon, narrated her harrowing ordeal.

“There was firing while we were on the way and I thought the vehicle had been hit. When we looked, Sajid bhai (the van driver) had been hit and was bleeding profusely," said the student.

A few days later, an eight-year-old boy was killed in Jajot village in a similar incident, this time in Jajot village along the LoC.

Army destroys Indian post after minor killed in cross-border LoC firing

Two Indian soldiers killed by the Pakistan army, said ISPR

According to ISPR, the Pakistan Army retaliated by attacking an Indian check post claiming lives of two Indian soldiers.

More incidents took place later along the LoC, following which the Pakistani authorities summoned the Indian high commissioner to record their protest. 

