Army destroys Indian post after minor killed in cross-border LoC firing

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army destroyed an Indian post after it targetted a minor in Jajot village, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.



An eight-year-old boy Ayan was killed in Indian firing along the Line of Control, ISPR said.

The army's retaliatory action killed two Indian soldiers, the ISPR added.

Pakistan army’s media cell denounced Indian brutality, condemning the use of pellet guns in Indian-occupied Kashmir.



DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said that the blatant targeting of innocent unarmed civilians across the LoC ‘exposes the true Indian face’.





Government forces in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) have been using pellet guns since 2010 as a "non-lethal" weapon following widescale civilian protests against Indian rule.

After a spate of gruesome injuries last year that earned the title "epidemic of dead eyes", Amnesty and other rights groups called for a complete ban on the use of the shotguns.

A single cartridge fired releases at least 500 high-speed metal pellets. These lodge in any available body part and are difficult to remove.