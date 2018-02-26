Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

General Bajwa meets Iranian air force chief

Monday Feb 26, 2018

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa with chief of the Iranian Air Force. -ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met Brigadier General Hassan Shahsafi, Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)

The meeting, held at the General Headquarters, discussed professional matters pertaining to the two countries. 

Earlier in February, the army chief also met the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and Pak-Iran border management were discussed. 


