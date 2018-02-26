'Won't disappoint fans tonight', Rana says ahead of Qalandars' clash with Kings

DUBAI: Rana Fawad, owner of the Lahore Qalandars franchise, claimed that his team wouldn’t disappoint their fans in the much-anticipated encounter against Karachi Kings tonight.



Qalandars still searching for their first win of this season will face Karachi Kings in an epic rivalry tonight in Dubai. Karachi Kings, who revamped their squad this year, had a flying start to their PSL campaign with a 19-run win over Quetta Gladiators and a 5-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi.

Lahore kicked off this season determined to end their losing streak. However, the nightmare continued as Multan Sultans beat them by 43 runs and Quetta Gladiators outclassed them by 9 wickets.

Speaking to Geo.tv, ahead of the match, Fawad said: “We are all prepared for our match against the Kings. You will see me laughing and dancing during the game. Based on the spirit I have seen in the boys there will be a different result tonight as they wont leave any stone unturned.”