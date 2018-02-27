Complainants thrash accused at sessions court Lahore

Opponents thrash accused at sessions court Lahore: Photo: Geo News screen grab

LAHORE: The sessions court in the city turned into a battleground again on Tuesday when the complainants started thrashing the accused who had come for a hearing.

A case against the accused, Arshad, was filed in Janubi Chaoni police station for opening fire in the air. Arshad was at the court to seek bail when he got into an altercation with his opponents.

The argument turned into a brawl between the accused and his opponents, with the latter kicking and punching him.

However, the clash ended when lawyers intervened.

According to eye-witnesses, four people have been killed in a span of one month at the sessions court but no proper security measures were put in place there.



On February 20, two lawyers were killed when a person opened fire at them at the same sessions court.

The accused, Kashif Rajput, had entered the court disguised as a lawyer to target his cousins over a family dispute. It had yet to be ascertained whether Kashif was actually a lawyer or not.

While speaking to the media later that the day, SSP Investigation Mubasher Mekan had said the sessions court where the firing incident occurred is secured with their court dress are not checked as thoroughly as those deployed for security do not find it right to stop them.

Another similar incident occurred on January 31, when a head constable and an under-custody suspect were killed within premises of the same court. An under-custody suspect was shot dead after a gunman opened fire on him, while the head constable succumbed to the bullet wounds on his way to the hospital.