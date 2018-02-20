Two lawyers killed in firing incident at Lahore court

LAHORE: Two lawyers were killed on Tuesday when a person opened fire in a sessions court here.



According to SSP Investigation Mubasher Mekan, the deceased lawyers have been identified as Rana Ishtiaq and Owais. The armed person, Kashif Rajput, opened fire at Ishtiaq — who is his cousin — over a family dispute, the official added.

Subsequently, Owais, also came under fire and was left injured. He was taken to Mayo Hospital where he succumbed to the bullet wounds.

Kashif, who was later arrested, is said to be a lawyer but the police are investigating the claim. Later in the day, however, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah confirmed that the shooter is also a lawyer.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident, seeking a report from the capital city police officer.

[embed_video2 url=http://stream.jeem.tv/vod/2584d0ad5ae7527c76feeae39cd28cdd.mp4/playlist.m3u8?wmsAuthSign=c2VydmVyX3RpbWU9Mi8yMC8yMDE4IDc6MzQ6NDYgQU0maGFzaF92YWx1ZT02WFZnMnRuQi93aUc2R1FjM2ZrTnhBPT0mdmFsaWRtaW51dGVzPTYwJmlkPTE= style=center] Video: Geo News

While speaking to the media later in the day, Mekan said the sessions court where the firing incident occurred is secured with walk-through gates. However, he added, lawyers in their court dress are not checked as thoroughly as those deployed for security do not find it right to stop them.



After the firing incident, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali summoned a security meeting, seeking a report from IG Punjab and CCPO Lahore on the incident.

The vice chairperson of Punjab Bar Council, representatives of Pakistan Bar Council and presidents of LHC Bar Association and Lahore Bar Association will also participate in the meeting.

On January 31, a head constable and an under-custody suspect were killed at the same site.



An under-custody suspect was shot dead after a gunman opened fire on him within the vicinity of the sessions court.

Head Constable Asif succumbed to his wounds on his way to the hospital. Sources said that the head constable lost his life while attempting to bring the situation under control.

The incident occurred outside the court of Additional Sessions Judge Imran Shafi.

All the gates of the sessions court were shut and a search for the suspect was initiated. After clearing the court premises, the police said the suspect had fled.

The alleged shooter was identified as Tauqeer.