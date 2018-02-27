Judiciary has no political agenda, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday said that the judiciary had no set political agenda.



"By God, we have no political agenda," Justice Nisar said while hearing a suo motu case for an increase in the prices of medicines.

"I do not even feel like dealing with political cases," said Justice Nisar, who has faced criticism from the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) for using "unbecoming language" in his rulings.

He said that if there were any doubts about his intentions, the judiciary could be tested now.



"The time has arrived to show that something is being done," he said. "I only want people to be given their rights."

Last week, Justice Nisar had provided a justification for his earlier remarks of being a fighter who would continue to fight.

Without quoting the name of any politician, he had said that 'someone had objected to his remarks' and clarified that he was fighting against social menace.

His justification had come a day after he handed down a judgement barring deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif from heading PML-N.