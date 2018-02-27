Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Judiciary has no political agenda, says CJP

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday said that the judiciary had no set political agenda.

"By God, we have no political agenda," Justice Nisar said while hearing a suo motu case for an increase in the prices of medicines.

"I do not even feel like dealing with political cases," said Justice Nisar, who has faced criticism from the ruling party, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) for using "unbecoming language" in his rulings. 

He said that if there were any doubts about his intentions, the judiciary could be tested now.

"The time has arrived to show that something is being done," he said. "I only want people to be given their rights." 

Last week, Justice Nisar had provided a justification for his earlier remarks of being a fighter who would continue to fight.

PML-N appoints Nawaz Quaid for life, Shehbaz interim president

The decisions were made at the PML-N central working committee meeting

Without quoting the name of any politician, he had said that 'someone had objected to his remarks' and clarified that he was fighting against social menace.

His justification had come a day after he handed down a judgement barring deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif from heading PML-N. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Relevant authority did not issue NOC for Imran’s Bani Gala residence, claims former UC official

Relevant authority did not issue NOC for Imran’s Bani Gala residence, claims former UC official

Updated 18 minutes ago
Bilawal criticises PML-N for electing ‘controversial’ figure as party president

Bilawal criticises PML-N for electing ‘controversial’ figure as party president

 Updated 57 minutes ago
Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

 Updated 2 hours ago
Those who don't respect vote won't be respected in return: Nawaz

Those who don't respect vote won't be respected in return: Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry Nisar has shown dignity, says Imran Khan

Chaudhry Nisar has shown dignity, says Imran Khan

Updated 3 hours ago
Non-resolution of Perween Rehman murder case a matter of shame, observes Justice Saeed

Non-resolution of Perween Rehman murder case a matter of shame, observes Justice Saeed

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against NAB

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against NAB

Updated 4 hours ago
Going back to school in North Waziristan

Going back to school in North Waziristan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan will be placed on FATF grey list in June: FO

Pakistan will be placed on FATF grey list in June: FO

Updated 5 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM