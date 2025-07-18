Audit lifts lid on irregular spending worth billions by LEAs

A foreign currency dealer counts US dollars at a shop in Karachi on May 19, 2022. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: From jogger shoes and warm trousers to advance payments for undelivered boats and excessive purchases of ice, billions of rupees have been spent by civil law enforcement agencies under the Interior Ministry during the fiscal year 2023-24 without following the most basic procurement rules.

An audit report has lifted the lid on what appears to be a pattern of irregular spending, favouritism to specific firms and blatant violations of financial discipline.

The audit, covering various departments including the Pakistan Rangers, Frontier Corps and Pakistan Coast Guards, reveals an astonishing misuse of taxpayers’ money — ranging from non-transparent tenders to advance payments without delivery, repeated contract extensions and unjustified procurement decisions. One glaring example is the Punjab Rangers, who awarded contracts worth Rs43 million for woolen socks and half-sleeve vests to firms that didn’t even meet the required specifications. Yet, the technical committee, instead of rejecting the bids, declared these firms “responsive.” The auditors called it “undue favour” and sought an inquiry, recommending fixing responsibility including an official of the Interior Ministry involved in the process.

Similarly, another Rs45 million contract for joggers was handed to a firm, again in clear violation of procurement rules. The audit recommended a fact-finding inquiry over how the technically non-compliant firm secured the deal.

In a far more staggering case, the Pakistan Coast Guards paid a whopping Rs560 million in advance to private firm for boats — yet the supplier failed to deliver them within the four-month deadline ending July 23, 2024. Not only was the advance payment unauthorised, it directly violated the tender terms. As of the latest audit review in January 2025, the boats were still not delivered, prompting a direction to impose liquidated damages.

Even basic food items weren’t spared. The Inspector General Frontier Corps KP (North) was found to have spent Rs7.8 billion on meat, milk, chicken, and cooking oil during 2023-24 — without executing fresh contract agreements.

Instead, contracts from the previous year were simply extended with rate hikes. This, the audit says, violated procurement procedures and lacked transparency.

Illegal extension of contracts for supply of vegetables and fruits, firewood, carriage and animal ration — Rs2.3 billion.

The irregularities go on. The FC South DI Khan office made Rs297 million in advance payments for items like joggers, vests, socks, and warm trousers — many of which weren’t delivered on time. The auditors believe this payment was rushed merely to avoid budget lapse, with no supply in hand at the time of payment.

Meanwhile, 20,847 pairs of joggers worth Rs61 million were procured by the IGFC (South) again through advance payments without meeting technical requirements — a repeat violation reported the previous year as well, involving Rs46 million. “The recurrence of the same irregularity is a matter of serious concern,” the audit report stressed. In an almost absurd finding, Rs43 million was spent on purchasing ice — well beyond the required quantity — again by IGFC South, with no justification for the excess. Similarly, Rangers Sindh awarded contracts worth Rs73 million for uniform supplies without any laboratory tests of materials, making the purchases questionable in both quality and transparency.

The audit report also flagged irregular hiring of services of a private bank by Commandant, Chiltan Rifles, FC North for disbursement of pay and allowances totalling Rs 1.8 billion without the necessary approvals or competitive process.

While the amounts spent on items like socks, ice, and vests may appear minor individually, collectively these irregularities amount to billions of rupees in public funds — all pointing to a disturbing culture of impunity and procedural bypassing in law enforcement procurements.

The audit recommends multiple inquiries and accountability measures, but the larger question remains: will those responsible be held to account? Or will another year go by with joggers and ice melting into another silent scandal?

The News contacted the Interior Ministry at the highest level for its version on these spendings by the agencies under its administrative control. The ministry’s media official was assigned by the top man to share with The News ministry’s version on the audit paras but he kept delaying for three days. On Wednesday, the official was told by this correspondent that in case he does not respond even on Thursday, the story will be published.

The ministry is, however, still welcome if it has anything to say regarding the story, based on government’s own audit report, published today.

