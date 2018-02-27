Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Feb 27 2018
By
REUTERS

Google not obligated to vet websites, German court rules

By
REUTERS

Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

The German Federal Court of Justice said, however, that a search engine operator need only take action if it is notified of a clearly recognisable violation of individuals’ rights, rather than checking ahead of time whether the content complies with the rules

FRANKFURT: Google is not obligated to ensure websites are free from defamatory content before displaying links to them in search results, Germany’s highest court ruled on Tuesday.

The case, which comes in the context of debate about the so-called “right to be forgotten”, had been brought by two individuals seeking Google to prevent its search engine from displaying links to websites on which they were verbally attacked by other internet users.

They wanted Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, to set up search filters to keep those websites from appearing in future search results, information about the users who had posted the offending comments and payment of damages, saying Google was partly responsible for the violation of their rights.

The German Federal Court of Justice said, however, that a search engine operator need only take action if it is notified of a clearly recognisable violation of individuals’ rights, rather than checking ahead of time whether the content complies with the rules.

“Instituting a general duty to inspect the content would seriously call into question the business model of search engines, which is approved by lawmakers and wanted by society,” the court said in a statement.

“Without the help of such search engines it would be impossible for individuals to get meaningful use out of the internet due to the unmanageable flood of data it contains,” it added.

In May 2014, the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) ruled that people could ask search engines, such as Google and Microsoft’s Bing, to remove inadequate or irrelevant information from web results appearing under searches for people’s names - dubbed the “right to be forgotten”.

Google has since received requests for the removal of more than 2.4 million website links and accepted about 43 percent of them, according to its transparency report.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook launches new feature to help increase blood donations in Pakistan

Facebook launches new feature to help increase blood donations in Pakistan

 Updated 19 hours ago
Facebook launches effort to help boost newspaper subscriptions

Facebook launches effort to help boost newspaper subscriptions

 Updated 21 hours ago
US defends moves to roll back ‘net neutrality’ rules

US defends moves to roll back ‘net neutrality’ rules

 Updated 2 days ago
Airbus, Delta, telecom companies form alliance for in-flight internet

Airbus, Delta, telecom companies form alliance for in-flight internet

 Updated 2 days ago
Nokia phones look to the future, and to the past

Nokia phones look to the future, and to the past

 Updated 2 days ago
Samsung S9 launched with augmented reality features

Samsung S9 launched with augmented reality features

Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears

Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears

 Updated 4 days ago
Virtual reality coronation takes dementia patients down memory lane

Virtual reality coronation takes dementia patients down memory lane

 Updated 5 days ago
South Korean chat app becomes new outlet for #MeToo movement

South Korean chat app becomes new outlet for #MeToo movement

 Updated 5 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM