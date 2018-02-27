Can't connect right now! retry
PML-N loses MNA, MPA from Gujranwala to PTI

Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

GUJRANWALA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Member of National Assembly Mian Tariq Mahmood and Member Provincial Assembly Mian Mazhar from Gujranwala left the party on Monday to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

According to sources, the two lawmakers met former PTI general secretary Jahangir Tareen at his residence.

Sources said that the two former PML-N leaders will set for Bani Gala along with Tareen.

The lawmakers will formally announce their decision to join the PTI.

This year has seen a series of political switchings, with a number of political workers and lawmakers joining Imran Khan-led PTI.

To name a few, Pakistan People’s Party Nazar Gondal, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Babar Awan joined the PTI last year.

In May 2017, former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide also switched to the PTI, whereas, former chief minister Sindh Liaquat Jatoi left the PML-N to join Imran’s party. 

