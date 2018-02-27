Can't connect right now! retry
Seven wheelchair-bound passengers injured in Islamabad airport accident

Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Seven wheelchair-bound passengers were injured at Benazir International Airport after an ambulift tipped over after suffering hydraulic jack failure. 

The incident also damaged an engine of the aircraft, which belongs to an international airline. The engine's cowl suffered visible damage after being hit by the ambulift. 

The injured passengers were shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment after the incident, said airport sources. 

The aircraft was inbound from Dubai. 

