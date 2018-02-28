Chaudhry Nisar has shown dignity, says Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar has shown dignity by saying that he won’t work under Maryam, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter.



He was referring to the former interior minister and disgruntled PML-N leader's recent comments saying he cannot take orders from juniors.

Addressing the media, the PTI chief said the PML-N is attacking the Supreme Court, army and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a bid to save the Sharifs' wealth.

He was referring to the adoption of an anti-NAB resolution in Punjab Assembly today.

"All of Pakistan condemns this resolution," said Imran, adding that "are they [Sharif and cronies] above the law?"

Imran said that countries do not progress with the development of roads and bridges but with the empowerment of institutions

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif spent Rs9 trillion in Punjab in the last nine years, he claimed, alleging that such 'mega' projects were undertaken to receive equally enormous kickbacks.

Moreover, Imran claimed that the Sharifs have 'disappeared' Faisal Subhan, an official who allegedly confessed before Chinese regulatory authorities that Shehbaz received kickbacks in the Multan Metro Bus Project.

"His crime is that he exposed them [Sharifs]. Mafias work like this not politicians," the PTI chief added.

When asked to comment on Nawaz’s elevation as the party’s chief for life, Imran also questioned the PML-N’s sense of right and wrong.

"There is no such thing as lifetime Quaid in any democratic party," he asserted,

"Why don’t the PML-N lawmakers pass a law allowing the Sharifs to loot and plunder," he added.

When asked, the PTI chief said the party hopes to clinch a Senate seat from Punjab thanks to PTI leader Chaudhry Sarwar’s efforts.