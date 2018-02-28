Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Bilawal criticises PML-N for electing ‘controversial’ figure as party president

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) elected a controversial figure as the party's president, who has yet to answer for different corruption allegations.

The PML-N Central Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday selected former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as lifetime Quaid (leader) of the party and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif as interim PML-N president.

The CWC meeting was held after Nawaz was disqualified as the PML-N president following the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Elections Act 2017 case. 

PML-N appoints Nawaz Quaid for life, Shehbaz interim president

The decisions were made at the PML-N central working committee meeting

Speaking to the media, Bilawal said Shehbaz is answerable for accusations of corruption and kickbacks in the Ashiana Housing Scheme and Multan Metro cases.

Responding to a question whether his party is supporting the parliament or the judiciary in the current circumstances, the PPP chief said that his party is with the masses and wants to solves their problems.

The PPP scion mocked claims by Shehbaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan of winning from Karachi in the upcoming general elections, saying the city’s residents will reject “Taliban’s brother”, Shehbaz and those sitting in London.

“The masses only want PPP [in power] and it will be victorious.

Commenting on the Memogate scandal, Bilawal said everyone knows it is nothing but a farce, adding that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is bringing the case in the limelight again to divert attention from cases against him. 

Advertisement

