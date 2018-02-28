At least four security personnel martyred in Quetta suicide attack

QUETTA: A suicide attack targetting a camp of the Frontier Corps (FC) and Levies martyred at least four security personnel on Tuesday evening, said security sources.



The attack also injured eight FC personnel deployed at the installation.

The explosion took place in Nauhisar area on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Bomb Disposal Squad confirmed that around 10kgs of explosives were used in the attack. BDS personnel swept and declared the area clear after the attack.

BDS personnel added that the attacker arrived on foot at the security forces camp.

The area was cordoned off by security forces after the attack and the injured were shifted to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

In Punjab, the province's top police official ordered to maintain high alert. He also instructed security to be increased across the province's important and sensitive installations.

Earlier today, two policemen were martyred in a targetted attack on the convoy of a police officer.

The vehicle of DSP Hameedullah Dasti was attacked on Samungli Road by unidentified attackers from two sides.



Condemnations

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto strongly condemned the terror attack in Quetta and expressed grief at the loss of lives.

Bilawal said the recent terror attacks are a result of not implementing the National Action Plan effectively and added that every attack is reminder that the incumbent rulers are incompetent.

Imran Khan, chairman of Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaaf also condemned the attack and expressed sorrow at the loss of lives.

He asked the government to conduct an immediate inquiry into the attack and added that Pakistan has sacrificed the most in the war against terror.

Frequent attacks

Police and security officials are often targetted in the Balochistan capital.

Four security personnel were martyred on Feb 14 when they were attacked near the city's Sariab Road area. Police said unidentified attackers, riding a motorcycle, targetted a motorcycle patrol of the Frontier Corps (FC) while it was on routine duty along a railway track.

On January 28, a policeman was killed in Quetta's Hazarganji area in a targetted attack while on January 18, two Balochistan Constabulary officials were killed in Quetta.

Similarly, a police constable was shot dead by unidentified attackers on the city's Raisani Road on January 16.

A day earlier, on Jan 15, five Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in Kech, Balochistan when their vehicle turned turtle after it was fired at.

On Jan 9, four Balochistan Constabulary personnel were among six killed in a suicide attack near the Balochistan Assembly.

Meanwhile, on Jan 2, at least five people, including two FC personnel, were injured as a result of a gun and bomb attack on a check post in the Baleli area of the provincial capital, said security sources.









This is a developing story and more details would be provided as received.