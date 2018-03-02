Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Mar 02 2018
By
Web Desk

MQM-P unites on Senate election candidates

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The division between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) seems to have ended with the Bahadurabad and PIB factions coming together for a joint press conference. 

While Dr Farooq Sattar said that even while differences were evident in their statements both factions were mediating in the background. There was direct contact and mediators were trying to resolve the situation. 

Sattar added that while there were still differences on certain matters, they have tried to bring unity on one issue to save the party from being divided which was the Senate elections taking place tomorrow (Saturday).

“At least one matter brought unity among us, which is regarding the nomination of candidates for Senate elections,” said Sattar.

Sattar announced the final names of the candidates for the elections, which include Dr Farogh Naseem and Kamran Tessori for the general seats. Dr Nighat Shakeel and Abdul Qadir Khanzada for the women's seat and the technocrat seat respectively and Sanjay Parwani was the joint candidate for the minorities seat. 

However, when Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's turn came to speak, it appeared there were still disagreements between the factions regarding the candidates. 

Siddiqui announced that his faction's candidate was Dr Farogh Naseem and Kamran Tessori was Dr Farooq Sattar's candidate, to which Sattar responded that Tessori enjoyed just as much support as he himself did. 



Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

Imran Khan will not cast vote in Senate elections: PTI MNA

Imran Khan will not cast vote in Senate elections: PTI MNA

 Updated 29 minutes ago
9-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest to scale 5,000m peak in Hunza

9-year-old Pakistani girl becomes youngest to scale 5,000m peak in Hunza

 Updated 2 hours ago
PPP MPA's 16-year-old son killed in Karachi car crash

PPP MPA's 16-year-old son killed in Karachi car crash

 Updated 3 hours ago
Six killed, over 16 injured in road accident in Balochistan

Six killed, over 16 injured in road accident in Balochistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senate elections: Voting under way across country

Senate elections: Voting under way across country

Updated 4 hours ago
Balochistan celebrates cultural day with great zeal

Balochistan celebrates cultural day with great zeal

 Updated 14 hours ago
Advertisement
KP police acted as bystander while I was being robbed, alleges PTI MPA

KP police acted as bystander while I was being robbed, alleges PTI MPA

 Updated 16 hours ago
Nisar assures PM Abbasi of supporting PML-N in Senate polls

Nisar assures PM Abbasi of supporting PML-N in Senate polls

 Updated 16 hours ago
Another PML-N MNA leaves party to join PTI

Another PML-N MNA leaves party to join PTI

 Updated 17 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM