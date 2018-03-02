MQM-P unites on Senate election candidates

ISLAMABAD: The division between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) seems to have ended with the Bahadurabad and PIB factions coming together for a joint press conference.



While Dr Farooq Sattar said that even while differences were evident in their statements both factions were mediating in the background. There was direct contact and mediators were trying to resolve the situation.

Sattar added that while there were still differences on certain matters, they have tried to bring unity on one issue to save the party from being divided which was the Senate elections taking place tomorrow (Saturday).

“At least one matter brought unity among us, which is regarding the nomination of candidates for Senate elections,” said Sattar.



Sattar announced the final names of the candidates for the elections, which include Dr Farogh Naseem and Kamran Tessori for the general seats. Dr Nighat Shakeel and Abdul Qadir Khanzada for the women's seat and the technocrat seat respectively and Sanjay Parwani was the joint candidate for the minorities seat.

However, when Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's turn came to speak, it appeared there were still disagreements between the factions regarding the candidates.

Siddiqui announced that his faction's candidate was Dr Farogh Naseem and Kamran Tessori was Dr Farooq Sattar's candidate, to which Sattar responded that Tessori enjoyed just as much support as he himself did.







