Roads in Karachi closed for third day amid security alert

Barriers placed at Mai Kolachi crossing.

PIDC Bridge sealed with containers.

Traffic police helpline 1915 active.

KARACHI: Several key roads in Karachi remained closed on Wednesday for the third consecutive day amid heightened security following protests that erupted last Sunday after the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Eleven protesters lost their lives, and more were injured in Karachi during a demonstration outside the US consulate following the Iranian leader's martyrdom.

At Mai Kolachi Road, barriers have been placed at the railway crossing, while a heavy deployment of traffic police is present. Only residents and office-goers travelling from Boat Basin towards Mai Kolachi are being allowed access after showing their national identity cards.

Shipping containers have been placed on the PIDC Bridge, blocking the route towards Jinnah Bridge and Mai Kolachi for general traffic. The route from MT Khan Road to PIDC Road and Mai Kolachi has also been sealed with barriers, with police and Rangers personnel stationed at the site.

Similarly, citizens travelling from Jinnah Bridge towards Mai Kolachi or PIDC Road are facing closures, as these roads remain blocked for general traffic.

Residents who live near Bilawal House and Boat Basin have been advised to use alternative routes via Clifton Bridge and then proceed towards Metropole and II Chundrigar Road. Commuters may also travel through Saddar to reach their destinations.

Heavy congestion was reported on II Chundrigar Road on Tuesday due to the closures, with traffic pressure continuing there on Wednesday as diversions remain in place.

Those coming from Mauripur Road towards Boat Basin can take Jinnah Bridge to II Chundrigar Road before using alternate routes to access Clifton and Defence. Another option is to travel via Kutiyana Memorial Hospital towards II Chundrigar Road and adjoining streets.

Traffic and local police officials are present at multiple locations, guiding commuters about diversions. Authorities said personnel have been deployed at various points across the city, and citizens can contact the traffic police helpline at 1915 to obtain updated information about road conditions.

The closures mark the third straight day of restrictions imposed due to the prevailing security situation in the city.