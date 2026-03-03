Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana fake receipt case

PTI founder Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi during an appearance in a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

FIR accuses couple of fraud by presenting fake receipt from Toshakhana.

Gifts like watches, cufflinks allegedly obtained using forged signatures.

Judge observes prosecution failed to provide evidence against couple.



An Islamabad court has granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana fake receipt case. Imran Khan was also granted bail in five other cases, including those related to attempted murder and defaming the army.

According to the FIR, Imran and Bushra have been accused of committing fraud by presenting a fake receipt that falsely indicated the sale of gifts — such as watches and cufflinks — allegedly obtained from Toshakhana using forged signatures.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka observed that the prosecution failed to present evidence against Imran and his wife. The court approved their bail pleas against surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

Judge Majuka granted bail to the PTI founder in five additional cases, subject to surety bonds of Rs 50,000 each.

In the case concerning defamation of the army, the court ruled that no material had been brought on record proving that the petitioner committed the offence.

According to the FIR, Manzoor Ahmad, a learned magistrate, along with his officials, was watching TV on a private news channel when Imran levelled allegations against army officers, claiming "they wanted to see him defeated and killed."

The petitioner allegedly defamed army officers by using derogatory language, creating unrest in society, and reportedly used filthy language against the top army brass, the complainant in the FIR said.

Regarding the attempted murder case linked to protests, the court noted that the prosecution failed to prove that the demonstrations were organised under the direction of the PTI founder, nor could it establish his presence at the scenes of the protests.

Imran, who has been in jail since August 2023, faces multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism since his ouster from power via the opposition's no-trust motion in April 2022.