PM invites lawmakers, party chiefs for in-camera briefing on regional conflict

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has invited parliamentary leaders and heads of political parties for a briefing on the regional situation, the PM's adviser Rana Sanaullah said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, he said the meeting will be held tomorrow at 11:30am to discuss domestic and regional security amid Pakistan's response to the Afghan Taliban regime's provocative actions along the border and the conflict in the Middle East.

"We have come to invite opposition leaders and party heads on the instructions of the prime minister," Sanaullah said.

He said that opposition leaders have been asked to offer views beyond partisan considerations.

"Opposition leaders will consult with their colleagues before taking any decisions," Sanaullah said, emphasising that no side should attach any demands to the meeting.

However, National Assembly Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai suggested the briefing should be expanded to the entire parliament rather than selected members.

"Given the dangerous regional developments, Parliament must be kept fully informed. We will provide our response by tomorrow morning after consulting with our colleagues," he said.

The scheduling of the briefing comes as tensions in the Middle East spike following joint strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.

The two countries launched an assault on Tehran on February 28, with US officials saying the military campaign aimed to destroy Iran’s navy and missile capabilities.

Besides the Middle East conflict, Pakistan is also tackling cross-border terrorism originating from Afghanistan.

The Pakistan Armed Forces continue ground and aerial operations under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, targeting Afghan Taliban elements and Fitna al-Khawarij militants involved in the cross-border incursion.

Security forces launched the operation on February 27 after Afghan Taliban fighters resorted to unprovoked firing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Since then, security forces have killed 464 Afghan Taliban fighters, while more than 660 have been injured.

Pakistani forces have destroyed 188 Afghan Taliban checkposts, while capturing 31 posts.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the prime minister will give an in-camera briefing to the country's political leaders during the meeting.

He added that Sanaullah has been tasked with extending invitations to the heads of political parties.