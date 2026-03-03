Severe traffic congestion hits Karachi's II Chundrigar Road amid closures

A screengrab taken from a video shows vehicles parked bumper to bumper amid severe congestion on II Chundrigar Road, Karachi, on March 3, 2026. — Geo News

KARACHI: Heavy traffic congestion has been reported on II Chundrigar Road following the closure of key city arteries for security reasons in the wake of recent protests against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination.

MT Khan Road and Mai Kolachi Road have been completely closed today, prompting severe delays on surrounding streets.

Authorities have shut the stretch from MT Khan Road to PIDC Road, as well as the section up to the Mai Kolachi Road railway crossing.

The closures have disrupted the normal flow of traffic, with vehicles from Tower being diverted onto II Chundrigar Road and traffic from PIDC rerouted towards the Shaheen Complex.

The traffic police have confirmed that the situation has created significant congestion, particularly on the road from Tower towards PIDC, causing difficulties for commuters.

Officers have been deployed at multiple points to manage the flow, and citizens are advised to take alternative routes when travelling near Tower or PIDC to avoid further delays.

It may be noted that the metropolis has been witnessing major traffic disruptions and road closures since Sunday, following the protests across the city against US-Israel attacks on Iran.

At least 10 people were killed in Karachi protests due to gunshot wounds, while several others were wounded.