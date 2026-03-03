 
Geo News

Severe traffic congestion hits Karachi's II Chundrigar Road amid closures

MT Khan Road and Mai Kolachi Road completely closed due to security reasons

By
Kashif Mushtaq
|

March 03, 2026

A screengrab taken from a video shows vehicles parked bumper to bumper amid severe congestion on II Chundrigar Road, Karachi, on March 3, 2026. — Geo News
A screengrab taken from a video shows vehicles parked bumper to bumper amid severe congestion on II Chundrigar Road, Karachi, on March 3, 2026. — Geo News

KARACHI: Heavy traffic congestion has been reported on II Chundrigar Road following the closure of key city arteries for security reasons in the wake of recent protests against Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's assassination.

MT Khan Road and Mai Kolachi Road have been completely closed today, prompting severe delays on surrounding streets.

Authorities have shut the stretch from MT Khan Road to PIDC Road, as well as the section up to the Mai Kolachi Road railway crossing. 

The closures have disrupted the normal flow of traffic, with vehicles from Tower being diverted onto II Chundrigar Road and traffic from PIDC rerouted towards the Shaheen Complex.

The traffic police have confirmed that the situation has created significant congestion, particularly on the road from Tower towards PIDC, causing difficulties for commuters. 

Officers have been deployed at multiple points to manage the flow, and citizens are advised to take alternative routes when travelling near Tower or PIDC to avoid further delays.

It may be noted that the metropolis has been witnessing major traffic disruptions and road closures since Sunday, following the protests across the city against US-Israel attacks on Iran.

At least 10 people were killed in Karachi protests due to gunshot wounds, while several others were wounded.

'Zionist agenda': Asif says war on Iran aims to bring Israel's influence to Pakistan's border
'Zionist agenda': Asif says war on Iran aims to bring Israel's influence to Pakistan's border
US Embassy, consulates in Pakistan pause visa operations
US Embassy, consulates in Pakistan pause visa operations
Seven police officers suspended over negligence in aftermath of US consulate incident in Karachi
Seven police officers suspended over negligence in aftermath of US consulate incident in Karachi
Pakistan making all-out efforts to de-escalate Middle East conflict: DPM Dar video
Pakistan making all-out efforts to de-escalate Middle East conflict: DPM Dar
Holi festival: Sindh govt announces two-day holiday for Hindu community
Holi festival: Sindh govt announces two-day holiday for Hindu community
Pakistan won't allow use of neighbouring territory to 'destabilise our peace': President Zardari video
Pakistan won't allow use of neighbouring territory to 'destabilise our peace': President Zardari
Two main Karachi thoroughfares remain shut for second day after protests against Khamenei's assassination
Two main Karachi thoroughfares remain shut for second day after protests against Khamenei's assassination
KU suspends classes and exams scheduled for today to honour Iran martyrs video
KU suspends classes and exams scheduled for today to honour Iran martyrs