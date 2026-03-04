US orders non-emergency consular staff in Karachi, Lahore to leave Pakistan

Police and paramilitary vehicles stand outside the US Consulate General, a day after a protest following news of US and Israeli strikes on Iran that martyred Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Karachi, March 2, 2026. — Reuters

US State Department issues order for non-emergency staff.

US also asks families of consular staff to leave Pakistan.

Development comes amid ongoing US-Israel war against Iran.

The US State Department on Wednesday said it had ordered non-emergency personnel and their families from US consulates in Karachi and Lahore to leave Pakistan due to security concerns.

"The Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees and the family members of US government personnel from US Consulates Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan due to safety risks," the US embassy in Pakistan said in a statement.

It said there was no change to the status of its embassy in Islamabad.



The development comes amid ongoing Israel and United States war against Iran, with Tel Aviv attacking Iran and Tehran firing missiles and drones at the “US interests and bases” across the Gulf states.

A number of Iranian senior leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, embraced martyrdom in the "unprovoked and unwarranted" airstrikes by Israel and the United States. Meanwhile, six of US army personnel were also killed during the war.

Iranian officials warned that Khamenei’s martyrdom would mark a turning point, with the Revolutionary Guard vowing retaliation and declaring that “this great crime will not go unpunished”.

Following the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, protests erupted worldwide, including in Pakistan, with demonstrators carrying black flags and chanting "Down with America!" and anti-Israel slogans.

In Karachi, the demonstrators breached the outer wall of the US consulate's compound and vandalised the property. Meanwhile, firing during the incident claimed the lives of at least 11 people.

A day earlier, Reuters reported that US Marines opened fire on demonstrators during the storming of the Karachi consulate over the weekend.

Citing initial information, the two US officials said it was unclear whether rounds fired by Marines struck or killed anyone. They also did not know whether shots were also fired by others protecting the mission, including private security guards and local police.

Visa operations paused

Separately, the US Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulate Generals in Lahore and Karachi cancelled all visas and American Citizen Services (ACS) following violent protests across the country.

Initially, the US Mission cancelled all US visa and ACS appointments scheduled for March 2 at its facilities in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, and later extended the cancellations for all visa appointments through Friday, March 6.

In a notice issued to applicants, the US Mission stated that routine visa services would remain suspended during this period.

Officials did not provide further details about the security concerns but said affected applicants would receive guidance on rescheduling their appointments.